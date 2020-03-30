Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buxton’s ‘blue lagoon’ turned black to prevent gatherings

Buxton’s ‘blue lagoon’ turned black to prevent gatherings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Buxton’s ‘blue lagoon’ turned black to prevent gatherings

Buxton’s ‘blue lagoon’ turned black to prevent gatherings

The water at the Harpur Hill Quarry near Buxton is what’s known for its unique turquoise colour, and has been nicknamed the 'Blue Lagoon'.

But it has now been dyed black by Derbyshire police in an attempt to deter people from visiting the spot, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers took the action after reports that people were congregating in the area, despite the nationwide lock-down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.