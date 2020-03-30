Two parents and their daughter die in house fire now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published Two parents and their daughter die in house fire Two parents and their daughter have died in a house fire - as their neighbour has described the moment he called the fire brigade to try and rescue them.The couple, who were aged 57 and 50, and their 24-year-old daughter, were pronounced dead at the scene yesterday (Sunday), after clouds of smoke filled their home.And their neighbour across the street, in Hemel Hempstead, Herts., has today (Mon) described the moment he glanced out his front window and saw smoke pouring out one of the windows of the home.The 67-year-old man, who called the emergency services shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday, said: "I just looked out the window and saw smoke, it was coming out of their bathroom window."If you see smoke, it relates to fire. So I just got straight on the phone to the fire brigade."I didn't see any fire, just the smoke."He said that the family had lived there "for years", and added: "They were such a nice family. Very quiet, but very nice."Police remain on the scene this morning outside the neat, suburban house, after launching a major investigation into the fire.Two forensic vehicles and three police cars sat outside the house this morning, as forensic officers wandered in and out - preparing for the bodies to be removed.There is no sign of fire damage to the exterior of the home - save for a small, black smoke mark outside the bathroom window.Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said on Sunday: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who have sadly died."Police were called at 12.34pm to reports of injuries to several adults in a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead."Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address."Officers and paramedics attended but sadly two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene."Detectives are investigating the circumstances and forensic officers and the fire investigation team are at the location as part of this." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Two parents and their daughter die in house fire Two parents and their daughter have died in a house fire - as their neighbour has described the moment he called the fire brigade to try and rescue them.The couple, who were aged 57 and 50, and their 24-year-old daughter, were pronounced dead at the scene yesterday (Sunday), after clouds of smoke filled their home.And their neighbour across the street, in Hemel Hempstead, Herts., has today (Mon) described the moment he glanced out his front window and saw smoke pouring out one of the windows of the home.The 67-year-old man, who called the emergency services shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday, said: "I just looked out the window and saw smoke, it was coming out of their bathroom window."If you see smoke, it relates to fire. So I just got straight on the phone to the fire brigade."I didn't see any fire, just the smoke."He said that the family had lived there "for years", and added: "They were such a nice family. Very quiet, but very nice."Police remain on the scene this morning outside the neat, suburban house, after launching a major investigation into the fire.Two forensic vehicles and three police cars sat outside the house this morning, as forensic officers wandered in and out - preparing for the bodies to be removed.There is no sign of fire damage to the exterior of the home - save for a small, black smoke mark outside the bathroom window.Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said on Sunday: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who have sadly died."Police were called at 12.34pm to reports of injuries to several adults in a property in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead."Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address."Officers and paramedics attended but sadly two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene."Detectives are investigating the circumstances and forensic officers and the fire investigation team are at the location as part of this."





You Might Like

Tweets about this Hannah Althea 🌸 My parents were the only ones who could go out because of the quarantine. We couldn’t give her a proper funeral w… https://t.co/qBOPLfJSrZ 34 minutes ago AG @ironmaidendee @JeremyVineOn5 It is nothing police can do though because there's no evidence of who it was. I'm sur… https://t.co/5Md4YeBKSP 2 hours ago Nolz maMlangeni😉 @TJRMakhetha @tumisole My daughter had her 2 friends trying to visit. Parents still let their kids leave the house. I was so disturbed 😡 8 hours ago elongated muskrat My other roommate (who I moved in with) and her parents had to pay out of pocket to get basic stuff fixed like the… https://t.co/zjwP1rzlAL 11 hours ago Eric Lidgett @mjr880 Exciting times at that house. I wonder what % of kids on those beaches were Democrats? Their parents? Se… https://t.co/EabIq6oGQN 17 hours ago freycob(.)co(.)uk @Stellabranch I no longer have my in-laws or grandparents. My parents are both in their 80s and Mum is Dad’s carer.… https://t.co/7ZhnWoFbxw 18 hours ago cowgirl 48-TextTRUMP to 88022 RT @Phils111108: @julie_kelly2 More ways to distance ourselves. It's a divide a conquer tactic. I'm going over my parents' house on Easter.… 19 hours ago rbe RT @EricaLG: Just did a curbside drop-off to my late-70s y/o old parents who can’t leave/ get delivery to the house. My daughter wanted so… 21 hours ago