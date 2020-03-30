Global  

Eye On The Day 3/30

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump extends the federal social distancing guidelines through April, New York responds to growing cases of the coronavirus, and a pizzeria takes out a line of credit to help its workers.

Have you seen businesses helping out their employees?

