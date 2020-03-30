Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Rebukes Trump Over Coronavirus Mask Claim

Biden Rebukes Trump Over Coronavirus Mask Claim

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Biden Rebukes Trump Over Coronavirus Mask Claim

Biden Rebukes Trump Over Coronavirus Mask Claim

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged President Donald Trump to use his presidential powers after Trump questioned how hospitals can go through so many masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.