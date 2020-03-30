Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Last week opera legend, Placido Domingo announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook.

On Sunday, CNN reported that the singer was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to the virus.

Domingo's spokesperson told CNN, "He is doing well and is responding to treatment." Last week on Facebook, the 79-year-old tenor had a positive outlook, encouraging people to wash their hands and follow additional guidelines to help stop the spread of covid-19.

He wrote, "We can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon." Last year Domingo resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera amid sexual harassment allegations.

Domingo joins a growing list of stars who have tested positive for coronavirus, which includes Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Daniel Dae Kim.