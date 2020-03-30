Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Last week opera legend, Placido Domingo announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook.

On Sunday, CNN reported that the singer was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to the virus.

Domingo's spokesperson told CNN, "He is doing well and is responding to treatment." Last week on Facebook, the 79-year-old tenor had a positive outlook, encouraging people to wash their hands and follow additional guidelines to help stop the spread of covid-19.

He wrote, "We can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon." Last year Domingo resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera amid sexual harassment allegations.

Domingo joins a growing list of stars who have tested positive for coronavirus, which includes Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Daniel Dae Kim.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.