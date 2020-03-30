Sturgeon: Several NHS screening programmes suspended to help coronavirus effort

Global  

Nicola Sturgeon announces that several NHS screening programmes will be suspended across Scotland.

These include breast, cervical and bowel screening.

She said the decision "was not taken lightly" and was based on recommendations from the chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood and NHS National Services Scotland.

