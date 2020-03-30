U.S. Stay-At-Home Order Extended Through April now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published U.S. Stay-At-Home Order Extended Through April According to Reuters, Americans will have to stay indoors a bit longer. President Donald Trump extended a national stay-at-home order through April 30, to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Initially America's stay at home order was put in place for two weeks. But, on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the extended order was crucial. Dr. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend U.S. Stay-At-Home Order Extended Through April Available for |Editorial uses|. |Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses. Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec). Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Irish R&B singer Stay at home order extended till April 30 https://t.co/xgHqsEeiD2 56 seconds ago ʝαу ✨ @kay__wizz Trump extended the social distancing precautions like standing 6feet apart in gas stations and grocery s… https://t.co/gbszaiiFdP 2 minutes ago cfMC FEROX RT @nbcbayarea: LIVE VIDEO: The stay-at-home order across the Bay Area is being extended to May 1. @BobNBC is live at 6 a.m. with the lates… 3 minutes ago NicholasLippaWBFO RT @wnedpbs: Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses and ban on gatherings in New York for… 4 minutes ago JetSettingSandi RT @MrLawson: People who were JUST HANGING OUT WITH FRIENDS YESTERDAY are asking why the stay home order was extended to April 30. Becaus… 4 minutes ago G Faapito RT @greglaurie: We just heard that this “Stay at home’” order has been extended another month! Without question the coronavirus is a nation… 7 minutes ago Kelly Koopmans RT @YamsTV: “I think it’s highly probable that the two week ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ initiative that we started is going to have to be ext… 10 minutes ago WNED PBS Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses and ban on gatherings in N… https://t.co/E00FS8btP1 11 minutes ago