U.S. Stay-At-Home Order Extended Through April

According to Reuters, Americans will have to stay indoors a bit longer.

President Donald Trump extended a national stay-at-home order through April 30, to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Initially America's stay at home order was put in place for two weeks.

But, on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the extended order was crucial.

