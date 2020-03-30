Coronavirus App Targets a Million Downloads in 24 Hours in the UK 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published Coronavirus App Targets a Million Downloads in 24 Hours in the UK Covid Symptom Tracker is the third-most popular app in Apple's UK store, and it's also second on Google Play's new releases chart. 0

