Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harry Kane and Steph Houghton help launch Football’s Staying Home campaign

Harry Kane and Steph Houghton help launch Football’s Staying Home campaign

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Harry Kane and Steph Houghton help launch Football’s Staying Home campaign

Harry Kane and Steph Houghton help launch Football’s Staying Home campaign

England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton have helped launch the Football Association’s Football’s Staying Home campaign promoting physical and mental wellbeing.

The initiative will bring together past and present players and experts from St George’s Park to provide information and entertainment.

“Over the coming weeks the England channel will be bringing you a wide range of content with things like motivational advice on Mondays and throwbacks on Thursday,” Kane said in the video launch.

Houghton added: “So stay safe, look after each other and hopefully this brings a few smiles on faces.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

watchsports234

watchsports234 Football's Staying Home: Harry Kane and Steph Houghton kick off new campaign to entertain, empower and inform… https://t.co/VPnlt06joL 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.