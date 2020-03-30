Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting now < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:57s - Published Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting on the city's north side during a domestic violence call, police said. 0

