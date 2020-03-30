Global  

Workers plan to 'Light Up Las Vegas'

Hospitality and tourism workers plan to "Light Up Las Vegas" on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

At Town Square.

HUNDREDS ARE PLANNING TO PARADEDOWN THE STRIP IN THEIR CARSWHILE BLASTING "VIVA LAS VEGAS"FROM THEIR SPEAKERS.THE PARADE BEGINS AT 5PMWEDNESDAY OVER AT "TOWNSQUARE".THE CARS WILL DRIVE DOWN TO THESTRIP AND END ON FREMONT STREETIN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS..THE GOAL IS TO SHOW THE WORLD -THE LAS VEGAS TOURISM INDUSTRYWILL RECOVER.




