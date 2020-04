Flags to be held at half-staff in honor of NHP Trooper shot in line of duty Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 week ago Flags to be held at half-staff in honor of NHP Trooper shot in line of duty Flags will be at half-staff on Monday as the community continues to pay their respects to a fallen hero. 0

Flags to be held at half-staff in honor of NHP Trooper shot in line of duty
NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL SERGEANT BEN JENKINS WAS SHOT AND KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY NEAR ELY FRIDAY.
POLICE ARRESTED JOHN DABRITZ... TROOPERS SAY - HE STOLE THE TROOPER'S UNIFORM AND TOOK OFF IN HIS PATROL CAR AFTER THE SHOOTING.. HE WAS LATER FOUND AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY
LAST NIGHT - THE LIGHTS AT CITY HALL WERE TURNED BLUE IN SERGEANT JENKINS HONOR.
HE HAD BEEN WITH NHP FOR 12 YEARS.
HE ALSO RECEIVED "THE GOLD MEDAL OF VALOR" FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FOR HIS HEROISM.
JENKINS IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, HIS MOTHER, 4 CHILDREN AND 5 GRANDCHILDREN.
THIS IS THE FIRST LINE OF DUTY DEATH IN NEVADA THIS YEAR... AND THE FIRST FOR NHP SINCE 2008.





