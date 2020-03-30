Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from coronavirus

Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from coronavirus

Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from coronavirus

After being given the all clear from his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation and is said to be in "good health".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Outhere

Jeanette *** MAGA***KAG***USA***KARMA***ARIZONA*** Prince Charles out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Ngn7aaUuUC 4 seconds ago

koyagah

MichaelYoungHistory RT @MisterAlbie: I smell fishy business here. Very fishy business #COVID19 https://t.co/TSKBFLjzUJ via @MetroUK 8 seconds ago

ernie_ursua

ernie ursua RT @VOANews: UK's Prince Charles, 71, Out of Self-Isolation, in Good Health  https://t.co/3dFwr8LM5Q https://t.co/D1npW7nNVM 11 seconds ago

Evelyn24287876

Evelyn RT @ConorTMcGrane: Why isn't the UK advising 14 days isolation as per WHO advice? People remain infectious after 7 days !! BBC News - Princ… 14 seconds ago

johnfburr

J dot Burr So lucky he only caught SARS-CoV-2/Balmoral rather than the dangerous version going around infecting ordinary peopl… https://t.co/wgb0N8U10C 16 seconds ago

JustKat13

JustKat - text TRUMP to 88022❌🍿❌🍿❌ RT @Breaking911: JUST IN: Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, seven days after it was reported he had tested positive for coronavirus… 22 seconds ago

5fec93919a544d3

NSV RT @CNN: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is out of isolation and in good health after contracting coronavirus. Charles, 71,… 26 seconds ago

_theblackeagle

olamiposi RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Prince Charles recovers from coronavirus and is out of self-isolation https://t.co/ogCldlHXFM 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.