Why cybersecurity is crucial while working from home

COUNTRY ARE BEING TOLD TO WORKFROM HOME... IN ACCORDANCEWITH GUIDELINES FROM OFFICIALSAIMED AT SLOWING THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.

BUT THAT CAN BRINGABOUT SOME NEW SECURITYCONCERNS.

PETE ZERVAKIS JOINSUS WITH THE STORY...IF YOU'RE NOT CAREFUL...WORKING OVER THE INTERNET FROMHOME CAN BE MUCH LESS SECURETHAN BEING AT YOUR DESK ATWORK.JONATHAN ARNOLD... AN I.T.INSTRUCTOR AT MILWAUKEE AREATECHNICAL COLLEGE ... SAYS:START BY PROTECTING YOURHOME'S WIFI NETWORK.

MAKE SUREIT REQUIRES A PASSWORD TOCONNECT.

You'll have to lookup how to do it, but youllwant to go inside the routeritself and change the admin.password to something that'snot the default, because a lotof routers that getcompromised, its because theyleave the default admin.password the factory puts onANOTHER áSIMPLE WAY TO BECAREFUL: BE WARY OF USING ANYOF YOUR PERSONAL HARD DRIVES,OR FLASH DRIVES, TO MOVE DATATO AND FROM YOUR WORKCOMPUTER.

If you havesomething like these USB flashdrives you use on yourpersonal computer, it's bestnot to plug them in to yourwork computer - that's howmalware can sometimes spreadHE SAYS SUCH MALWARE COULDOPEN YOU UP TO HACKERS... WHOCAN QUICKLY USE áYOUR WORKCOMPUTER... TO SNOOP AROUNDYOUR COPANY'S FILES; ... saya cybercerimal gets into thecompany services, they cancopy any umber of personal,sensitive data and they canuse that to extort orblackmailAS AN EASY ALTERNATIVE TOUSING A FLASH DRIVE ANDOPENING YOURSELF UP TO ACYCERSECURITY PROBLEM...ARNOLD SAYS USE SERVICES LIKEDROPBOX, OR GOOGLE DRIVE.