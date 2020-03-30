Global  

Watch: Indian Army's awareness campaign for fishermen at Wular lake

Indian Army is reaching out to marginalised groups with awareness campaigns.

Troops of Chinar Corps spread information among fishermen community at Wular Lake in Bandipora, J&K.

Army personnel told these people about the preventive measures and steps to be taken if symptoms of the disease are found in any person.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 31 positive cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths.

