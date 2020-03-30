Instacart Shoppers To Stage Nationwide Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:38s - Published Instacart Shoppers To Stage Nationwide Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns Shoppers working for the delivery app Instacart are planning a picket on Monday citing the need for protective safety equipment and higher pay as business surges during the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Nielsen reports. (3/30/20) 0

