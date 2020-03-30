Demi Lovato Uplifts Fans During iHeart's Living Room Concert

Global  

Demi Lovato tried to uplift fans on Sunday night while performing during iHeart's Living Room Concert for America.

CNN reports that the 27-year-old singer performed "Skyscraper," a song from her 2011 album, "Unbroken." Her performance was meant to provide hope for those staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She sang "When tragedy knocks our neighbors down, we extend our hands to help them up.

When sorrow strikes any one of us, we do our best to power through." While playing the piano, she also encouraged fans to support those working on the frontlines to combat the disease.

She added, "Help the first responders...Do what you can to lift them up." Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Tim McGraw also performed during iHeart's Living Room Concert.

