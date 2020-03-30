Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Thank you so much': EasyJet cabin crew give emotional message on repatriation flight from Tenerife

'Thank you so much': EasyJet cabin crew give emotional message on repatriation flight from Tenerife

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
'Thank you so much': EasyJet cabin crew give emotional message on repatriation flight from Tenerife

'Thank you so much': EasyJet cabin crew give emotional message on repatriation flight from Tenerife

A member of an easyJet cabin crew gave an emotional message to passengers on a repatriation flight from Tenerife, Spain to London Gatwick after the company grounded all its planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabin crew can be heard saying: "Thank you so much, we'll get through this on the other side in a much better shape as best as we can.

I know we're all trying out best and the lockdown is hard, we've all been at home for the past week ourselves.

We'll all stick together and get through this." After the speech, the passengers gave the member of staff a round of applause.

This footage was filmed on March 29.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.