'Thank you so much': EasyJet cabin crew give emotional message on repatriation flight from Tenerife

A member of an easyJet cabin crew gave an emotional message to passengers on a repatriation flight from Tenerife, Spain to London Gatwick after the company grounded all its planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabin crew can be heard saying: "Thank you so much, we'll get through this on the other side in a much better shape as best as we can.

I know we're all trying out best and the lockdown is hard, we've all been at home for the past week ourselves.

We'll all stick together and get through this." After the speech, the passengers gave the member of staff a round of applause.

This footage was filmed on March 29.