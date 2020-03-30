Bolton furlough staff as coronavirus outbreak hits club’s finances

Global  

Sky Bet League One club Bolton have placed a number of staff on furlough, while senior management have taken a “significant pay reduction”.

Bolton were on the brink of financial collapse over the summer before a takeover, but continue to face challenges on and off the pitch, having started the new campaign with a 12-point deduction.

The hotel at Bolton’s stadium had already closed its doors to all but key-workers of the emergency services as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the country.

The club continue to liaise with the EFL over potential support, but in an open letter from chairman Sharon Brittan and Michael James, of Football Ventures, the problems faced were clear.

