Mom to Mom - Scavenger Hunt

Being ungrateful from time to time.

I mean, you offer them something nice, and then they come at you and try to upsell you on things.

Well, today on mom to mom, we have the perfect thing to help out with that.

Mandy williamso...: the gratitude scavenger hunt is a perfect way to get your kids active and moving around the home, all while searching for those things that they are grateful for.

I found this on natural beach living.

Basically the idea is you print off this really cool chart and it gives you all kinds of things for your kids to do.

Now you can do it each day that they're home or you can do the whole list in one day, and maybe just have a conversation about some of the things that they picked up.

Mandy williamso...: some of the things that you will find on this list for your kids to do, find something outside that you enjoy looking at, find something that is your favorite color.

Another one is discover something new, so they can walk all around the house and find something new that they haven't necessarily noticed before.

Another one is find something you are grateful for.

There's just a lot of really awesome things on this list, things that your kids can appreciate a lot more around the home.

Mandy williamso...: so if you're finding yourself a little aggravated and upset with the kiddos, this is the perfect exercise for you to do around the house, get them active, get them moving, and get that conversation started about how to be more thankful for the things that they have.

And as always, moms, we'd love to hear your ideas on how you teach your kids to be grateful.

You can always share them with us on our facebook page, and we'll see you on the next mom to mom.

