'Vegas PBS' begins offering special programming for students

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
On Monday, Vegas PBS and the Clark County School District will begin offering special programming for students grades 4 through 12.

Lessons include math, science and history.

The programming begins broadcasting this afternoon, between 2 p.m.

And 6 p.m.

'Vegas PBS' begins offering special programming for students

