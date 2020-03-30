Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital

New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 04:52s - Published < > Embed
New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital

New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital

Over the weekend, Samaritan's Purse, a Christian nonprofit, collaborated with FEMA to build a field hospital in the East Meadow of New York's Central Park.

The 68-bed respiratory care unit is set to be operational by Tuesday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The tent hospital joins other efforts to expand the city's hospital capacity amid surging coronavirus cases that have pushed many hospitals to their limit.

The Army Corps of Engineers has converted Manhattan's Javits Convention Center into a 1,000-bed field hospital that is set to open today.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oregonvt

Vincent E Ankner Central Park Gets Field Hospital as NY Death Toll Hits 1,000. Click link ---->> https://t.co/oB73Zo9L8y 41 minutes ago

m_hostage

It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @thedailybeast: The shocking sight of field hospital tents set up in Central Park illustrates the magnitude of the coronavirus crisis in… 43 minutes ago

m_hostage

It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @thedailybeast: Mount Sinai Hospital and Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, began setting up an emergency fie… 44 minutes ago

JoanPennnative

Joan McGinnis Central Park Gets Emergency Field Hospital as New York State Deaths Pass 1,000 https://t.co/bjwR6SPchp via @thedailybeast 1 hour ago

batsflywest

Cat Chi RT @batsflywest: Central Park Gets Emergency Field Hospital as New York State Deaths Pass 1,000 https://t.co/kt244bDIl6 via @thedailybeast 2 hours ago

Bjorkian15

Obamacrat RT @sweetlilsoul_: Central Park Gets Emergency Field Hospital as New York State Deaths Pass 1,000 https://t.co/ywNKaEAIZX via @thedailybeast 3 hours ago

sweetlilsoul_

✨🦋Sweet Soul🦋✨ Central Park Gets Emergency Field Hospital as New York State Deaths Pass 1,000 https://t.co/ywNKaEAIZX via @thedailybeast 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.