New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital

Over the weekend, Samaritan's Purse, a Christian nonprofit, collaborated with FEMA to build a field hospital in the East Meadow of New York's Central Park.

The 68-bed respiratory care unit is set to be operational by Tuesday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The tent hospital joins other efforts to expand the city's hospital capacity amid surging coronavirus cases that have pushed many hospitals to their limit.

The Army Corps of Engineers has converted Manhattan's Javits Convention Center into a 1,000-bed field hospital that is set to open today.