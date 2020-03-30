Van Gogh Painting Reportedly Stolen From Dutch Museum 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published Van Gogh Painting Reportedly Stolen From Dutch Museum Vincent van Gogh’s “Spring Garden” painting was reportedly stolen from the Netherlands’ Singer Laren museum “in the early hours of Monday.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this