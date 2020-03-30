Global  

Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper (March 27th 2020) P.3

Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper (March 27th 2020) P.3

Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper (March 27th 2020) P.3

Congress and all of Washington is trying to find a way to lead the nation through the greatest public health and economic crisis since the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the 1930s Great Depression.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing its spread across the country and around the globe.

The U.S. is now the first in the world with the most confirmed virus cases.

In addition to already killing over a half million worldwide and over a thousand people in the U.S., the disease also threatens to take down both the American and the world’s economies.

Our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week is Nashville Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper.

He is now back on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight as the House went into session Friday to approve the $2 trillion Virus Relief bill for America which the U.S. Senate passed late Wednesday.

