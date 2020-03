Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-August 8 in 2021 | Oneindia News

THE TOKYO OLYMPICS WILL OPEN NEXT YEAR IN THE SAME TIME SLOT SCHEDULED FOR THIS YEAR’S GAMES.

TOKYO ORGANIZERS SAID THAT THE OPENING CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE ON JULY 23, 2021 — ALMOST EXACTLY ONE YEAR AFTER THE GAMES WERE DUE TO START THIS YEAR.

AIR INDIA PILOTS WHO HAVE FLOWN TO VARIOUS PARTS OF THE WORLD TO BRING BACK INDIANS WHO WERE STRANDED BECAUSE OF THE OUTBREAK OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAVE WRITTEN TO AVIATION MINISTER HARDEEP SINGH PURI COMPLAINING ABOUT THE POOR QUALITY OF PROTECTIVE GEAR THAT THEY HAVE BEEN PROVIDED ON THEIR FLIGHTS.

#Lockdown21 #IndiaLockdown