Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics

Coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics

Coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics

The coronavirus outbreak at the heart of the UK government spread on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, self-isolating with symptoms just days after the British leader himself tested positive.

Soraya Ali reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics

The coronavirus outbreak is making its way through the UK government -- with the prime minister’s senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, becoming the latest member now self-isolating with symptoms. This comes just days after Boris Johnson revealed he had contracted the virus.

Cummings was then seen sprinting out of Downing Street.

Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock also tested positive for COVID-19 and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty announced he, too, had symptoms. Now the question remains: Who else did the prime minister come into contact with?

Johnson had scaled back in-person meetings in line with UK lockdown rules, but still attended news conferences and the weekly Prime Ministers Questions in parliament.

His team say this all stopped the moment he showed symptoms -- but scientists say there have been accounts of people spreading the disease even without having symptoms. In Johnson's absence, Michael Gove led Friday's daily briefing.

He said for now at least, the country's top ministers will not be tested unless they show symptoms.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mutludc

Mutlu Civiroglu With PM Johnson ill, #coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/hKgRzsJ0tY 16 minutes ago

jane_searles

Jane Searles RT @Reuters: With PM Johnson ill, coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/2RNUmSG7J6 https://t.co/dCZUFT4vLW 1 hour ago

thack86

MC1 RT @Reuters: With PM Johnson ill, coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/URLydbIkGp https://t.co/qh0IMSPNQr 2 hours ago

kyliemaclellan

Kylie MacLellan RT @ReutersLobby: Worth a read, in light of Cummings self isolating. A look at who Johnson has been meeting and who might have been exposed… 3 hours ago

HerbScribner

Herb Scribner With PM Johnson ill, coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/9Jzs1Zb5Q6 3 hours ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis With PM Johnson ill, coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/fBDYA5kd0K 3 hours ago

browe05

Brian Rowe With PM Johnson ill, coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/QHqIFO6x0E 3 hours ago

Dfo70News

news With PM Johnson ill, coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics https://t.co/Ves6HFXCeZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.