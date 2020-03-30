Coronavirus strikes at heart of British politics

The coronavirus outbreak is making its way through the UK government -- with the prime minister’s senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, becoming the latest member now self-isolating with symptoms. This comes just days after Boris Johnson revealed he had contracted the virus.

Cummings was then seen sprinting out of Downing Street.

Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock also tested positive for COVID-19 and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty announced he, too, had symptoms. Now the question remains: Who else did the prime minister come into contact with?

Johnson had scaled back in-person meetings in line with UK lockdown rules, but still attended news conferences and the weekly Prime Ministers Questions in parliament.

His team say this all stopped the moment he showed symptoms -- but scientists say there have been accounts of people spreading the disease even without having symptoms. In Johnson's absence, Michael Gove led Friday's daily briefing.

He said for now at least, the country's top ministers will not be tested unless they show symptoms.