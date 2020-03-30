From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER AND CONCERT HOST ELTON JOHN SAYING: "We are glad you are with us.

We know your concerns are a mile-high and we hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul and maybe bring you some strength and a touch of joy to prepare for the days to come." Celebrities perform an at-home concert to lift spirits, raise money and awareness for fans unable to attend live music shows Courtesy: Fox Stars from Alicia Keys to Billie Eilish performed for the "IHeart Living Room Concert for America" as millions of Americans obeyed orders to stay home (SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER LADY GAGA SAYING: "My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and also to people who are losing their jobs.

I just wanted to check in to make sure that you are finding the time to be kind to yourself and doing whatever you can to maintain your mental health." More than $1 million was donated in the first 10 minutes (SOUNDBITE) (English) TALK SHOW HOST ELLEN DEGENERES SAYING: "I want to say I am so grateful for all of the doctors and nurses all around the world, all the first responders, all the people who are keeping our supermarkets stocked.

You are our heroes right now.

Thank you, thank you so much."