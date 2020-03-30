Global  

The World's fastest tractor

Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 01:29s - Published
The construction equipment manufacturer JCB Machines.

Took a break from building backhoes to build a speed tractor.

They modified a JCB Fastrac tractor that has a top speed of 41 mph.

The turbocharged tractor is powered by a JCB engine with a large charge cooler filled with ice.

There is an electric turbocharger in addition to the main turbocharger.

Once the mods were finished the tractor had a top speed of 135 mph.

British racer Guy Martin drove the modified JCB Fastrac.

Setting a record as the World’s Fastest Tractor (modified)JCB Machines modified a JCB Fastrac tractor until it had a top speed of 135 mph and setting a Guinness World Record for fastest tractor (modified) in the process.

The modified tractor was driven by British racer Guy Martin for the record-setting run.

Learn more at jcb.com

