The world’s fastest tractor.

The construction equipment manufacturer JCB Machines.

Took a break from building backhoes to build a speed tractor.

They modified a JCB Fastrac tractor that has a top speed of 41 mph.

The turbocharged tractor is powered by a JCB engine with a large charge cooler filled with ice.

There is an electric turbocharger in addition to the main turbocharger.

Once the mods were finished the tractor had a top speed of 135 mph.

British racer Guy Martin drove the modified JCB Fastrac.

The modified tractor was driven by British racer Guy Martin for the record-setting run.

