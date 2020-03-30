The world’s fastest tractor.
The construction equipment manufacturer JCB Machines.
Took a break from building backhoes to build a speed tractor.
They modified a JCB Fastrac tractor that has a top speed of 41 mph.
The turbocharged tractor is powered by a JCB engine with a large charge cooler filled with ice.
There is an electric turbocharger in addition to the main turbocharger.
Once the mods were finished the tractor had a top speed of 135 mph.
British racer Guy Martin drove the modified JCB Fastrac.
The modified tractor was driven by British racer Guy Martin for the record-setting run.
