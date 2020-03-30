Global  

Chatting with Actor Chris Mulkey!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 09:48s - Published
Actor Chris Mulkey grew up in the Midwest and has had a long career in film and television, with his favorite projects being Twin Peaks, Captain Phillips, and Boardwalk Empire.

He’s even worked with our very own Tiffany Ogle on a film called The Surface right here in Milwaukee!

We’re so excited to welcome Chris Mulkey via FaceTime and hear about what life has been like in Hollywood during the pandemic...and he sings us an original song!

