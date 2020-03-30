Global  

Biden Looking For New Fundraising Chief

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to expand its fundraising operation.

According to CNBC the campaign is readying to take on President Donald Trump in the general election.

Officials within Biden’s campaign have discussed bringing in a new regional fundraising advisors.

They are looking at aides from Sen.

Kamala Harris’ and Pete Buttigieg’s campaigns.

The campaign is trying to stay in the news as President Donald Trump and other leaders dominate the spotlight during the CoronaVirus pandemic.

