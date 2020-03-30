Global  

Why This Taste Map Is Wrong

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 08:50s
Why This Taste Map Is Wrong

Why This Taste Map Is Wrong

We've all seen the famous "taste map," a diagram of the human tongue that separates different sections based on taste, with examples like sweet, sour, salty, and umami.

Robert Margolskee, director and president at Monell Chemical Senses Center, explains why these taste maps are wrong, and provides some more accurate examples of how human taste functions.

