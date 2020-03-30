Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. DeSantis, Leaders Don't Want Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers To Dock In Florida

Gov. DeSantis, Leaders Don't Want Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers To Dock In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Gov. DeSantis, Leaders Don't Want Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers To Dock In Florida

Gov. DeSantis, Leaders Don't Want Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers To Dock In Florida

Ted Scouten reports DeSantis said it would be "a mistake" to bring the cruise ship passengers into South Florida for treatment because it already has a high number of new coronavirus infections and that number is growing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.