State reports 272 new COVID-19 cases Monday, Tippecanoe County gets 3

Reporting more than 270 new covid-19 cases today.
That includes new ones in tippecanoe, carroll, howard, miami and white counties.
And just into the newsroom - cass county is reporting its first case.
According to logansport memorial hospital - the person is self-isolating at home.
Statewide, there are now 1,786 cases.
35 people have died in indiana - and increase of three from sunday.
Tippecanoe county currently has 4 cases.
The state's health department is also warning hoosiers that cases are expected to surge in mid to late april.
Hospitals in greater lafayette are taking action in response to covid-19.
They are