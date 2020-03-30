State reports 272 new COVID-19 cases Monday, Tippecanoe County gets 3

Global  

There were new cases in Carroll, Howard, Miami and White Counties.
Reporting more than 270 new covid-19 cases today.

That includes new ones in tippecanoe, carroll, howard, miami and white counties.

And just into the newsroom - cass county is reporting its first case.

According to logansport memorial hospital - the person is self-isolating at home.

Statewide, there are now 1,786 cases.

35 people have died in indiana - and increase of three from sunday.

Tippecanoe county currently has 4 cases.

The state's health department is also warning hoosiers that cases are expected to surge in mid to late april.

Hospitals in greater lafayette are taking action in response to covid-19.

