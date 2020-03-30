Global  

Medical workers examine patients at COVID-19 screening center in Indonesia

Indonesian medical staff examine patients at an initial screening center for suspected COVID-19 cases in Medan, North Sumatra.

Indonesian medical staff examine patients at an initial screening center for suspected COVID-19 cases in Medan, North Sumatra.

The medical coordinator, Doctor Iskandar said in an interview, "Today we do screening for patients.

We recommend quarantine, independent at home for 14 days or if the patient is just sick we usually recommend to the nearest hospital." This footage was recorded on Monday (March 30).




