Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Root: Very difficult to talk about re-scheduling matches until cricket returns

Joe Root: Very difficult to talk about re-scheduling matches until cricket returns

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Joe Root: Very difficult to talk about re-scheduling matches until cricket returns

Joe Root: Very difficult to talk about re-scheduling matches until cricket returns

England Test captain Joe Root says it will be 'very difficutl' to consider the re-scheduling of postponed matches until players are able to return from the current Covid-19 enforced break.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Joe Root: Very difficult to talk about re-scheduling matches until cricket returns: https://t.co/7Ztzy6g7om #JoeRoot 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.