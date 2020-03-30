Global  

Quarantined California man does hilarious recreation of 'Tiger King'

Bored during quarantined, a man in San Diego, California, makes a parody of 'Tiger King' from Netflix and renames it 'Nick Exotic the chicken king' on March 26.

"We decided to make a silly parody using our backyard chickens," the filmer said.

"Within 24 hrs, we had million-plus views.

We’ve gotta laugh to get through these crazy times folks!"

