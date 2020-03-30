Local cleaning companies seeing uptick in calls for COVID-19 cleaning

Facility.

Business owners and homeowners alike are growing more concerned with the spread of covid-19 and local cleaning companies are responding to thei caleb .fox 55 saylor spoke with two companies today about what theye seeing and to learn how you can properly clean your own homes?

Here will come a time ther probably too many jobs for everybody in town.

Diffendarfer with paul davis restoration says the company is receiving call after call about getting rid of the covid-19 virus in local businesses ow the calls are at least doubling coming in, as far as the number of people who are just wanting to find out more.

Kathe n guderian says they seeing more calls as well.

Or the busine ses, we really stepped it up.

I would say, probably, if before our percentage was five percent, it probably now thirty to forty percent.

Want to make sure their workplace is clean before employees return to work.

Homeowners want to make sure they are spreading covid-19 aroue their home.

They preparing for that time think a lot of people are just kind of taking the wait and see, wel see here for another week or so and then i thin when, especially if we serious about getting people back to work, then i thin really going to be empotis behind this.

Seem essential business right now,e uderian says they vital to keeping people heal one sure that of the reasons why the state of indiana has deemed us as essential at this time because we are helping people that can clean for themselves.

So, if you want to clean your home, the pros say use a cleaner that kills germs as best as possible ll-purpose cleaner like spic-and-span.

Ysol wipes, omet, disinfecting comet is fine.

And you want to clean the areas you touch a lot oor handles omputers.

It is a lot of common sense.

Make sure you leave the disinfectant on the surface for the suggested time to properly kill the germs. in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news now if you plan on calling the pro to clean your business or home, both companies encourage you to go with a trusted business to keep you safe and healthy.you're also encouraged you to call multiple places before you make your decision to avoid being