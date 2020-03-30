DEACONESS EXPANDS OPTIONS

Global  

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
New at noon?

Deaconess expanding patient options for respiratory illnesses a second location has been added at deaconess clinic?

Lynch road.

Patients arriving at the locations will be met at the door?

Given a mask?

And taken directly to an exam room.

If covi?19 testing is appropriate?

A nearby testing option is available.

Deaconess clinic is also creating pediatric respiratory care?

Located outside medical office building two at deaconess gateway.

You will need to schedule an appointment.

For more on how to do that?

Head to our website at wevv




