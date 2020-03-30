Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The watermelons will rot': U.S. visa confusion keeps out agriculture workers

'The watermelons will rot': U.S. visa confusion keeps out agriculture workers

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
'The watermelons will rot': U.S. visa confusion keeps out agriculture workers

'The watermelons will rot': U.S. visa confusion keeps out agriculture workers

It’s watermelon season in Florida.

But as the top U.S. watermelon-producing state prepares for harvest, many of the workers needed to collect the crop are stuck in Mexico, unable to secure visas.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'The watermelons will rot': U.S. visa confusion keeps out agriculture workers

Coming from all over Mexico, these 100 or so farm workers were hoping to secure visas that would allow them to head north to the United States to pick produce.

It's a scene that plays out every year in the Mexican city of Monterrey.

Men with big suitcases waiting in line at the U.S. consulate to pick up their H-2A temporary agriculture worker visas.

But this time around it's different.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and new restrictions at the border, many of the workers, like Abad Hernandez, an onion picker, are stuck in Mexico during one of the busiest times of the season.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ONION PICKER, ABAD HERNANDEZ, SAYING: "There is confusion.

Because none of us know what is going to happen, if they're going to give us a visa or not.

But as I told you, they say that agriculture workers are priority in the U.S." Despite the need for a stable food supply amid the pandemic, the H-2A guest worker program has been saddled with COVID-19-related delays and confusion.

First - the quickly spreading virus drove the U.S. State Department to stop routine visa applications starting March 18.

Then - after produce companies lobbied for exemptions for agriculture workers, the State Department last week said they would waive in-person interview requirements for many H-2A applicants.

Still, the process has been riddled with delays, with the U.S. consulate in Monterrey working to process the visas with a limited staff.

A recruiter who had enlisted dozens of men for the Florida watermelon harvest, was turned away along with all the men.

As he boarded a bus with his recruits, he told Reuters they "got screwed" and that the watermelons back in Florida "will rot."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mavit173

Manuel V @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump 'The watermelons will rot:' U.S. visa confusion in Mexico keeps out agriculture wor… https://t.co/WBC7zHFX4C 23 minutes ago

mhmilliken

Mary Milliken Harvesting crops requires "a higher degree of skill than is commonly understood," said David Puglia, president of t… https://t.co/FFL25gs34g 1 hour ago

Mstyc

Mstyc One RT @mary4ce: 'The watermelons will rot:' U.S. visa confusion in Mexico keeps out agriculture workers https://t.co/V34o0UiHEw 2 hours ago

mary4ce

Mary Force 'The watermelons will rot:' U.S. visa confusion in Mexico keeps out agriculture workers https://t.co/V34o0UiHEw 2 hours ago

Sheri1606

Sheryl Mendenhall 'The watermelons will rot:' U.S. visa confusion in Mexico keeps out agriculture workers https://t.co/qzhaOcDAAT 2 hours ago

PPICWater

PPIC Water US visa confusion in Mexico keeps out seasonal agriculture workers--could affect CA farms https://t.co/iMcx8RQwrs 2 hours ago

westernproducer

The Western Producer RT @cwalljasper: The @StateDept has loosened restrictions for farmworkers coming to the U.S. from Mexico. But confusion south of the border… 2 hours ago

Pablo___A

Pablo Arenas RT @ReutersAg: 'The watermelons will rot:' U.S. visa confusion in Mexico keeps out agriculture workers https://t.co/1t4T2B1B2f 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.