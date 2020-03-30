Lady Gaga joins fundraiser for coronavirus

Dozens of musicians put on a fundraiser online for those on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour show, broadcast on Fox television without commercials, was the biggest joint effort in the pandemic to lift spirits, raise money for those in the frontlines, and remind Americans to wash their hands and keep their distance.

Lady Gaga joined in pink sweat pants and a hoodie.

"My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and also those who are losing their jobs," she said in the video.

The amount raised was not immediately known, but more than $1 million was donated in the first 10 minutes, courtesy of $500,000 from household goods giant Procter & Gamble and a matching sum from Fox Television.