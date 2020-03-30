Global  

Yogi Adityanath fumes at Noida DM, transferred for failing to control pandemic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fumed at Noida District Magistrate during a meeting on Monday.

The UP CM was discussing pandemic control measures as the number of cases in Noida surged.

Adityanath asked the authorities to stop blaming each other instead of controlling the situation.

Following the meeting, Noida DM BN Singh asked for a three-month leave.

The officer cited personal reasons for his leave and was later transferred.

