Cardi B Jokes About Starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Cardi B took to Twitter as she binge-watched Netflix's popular new docuseries, 'Tiger King.'

The series follows private zoo owner, Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill animal sanctuary owner, Carole Baskin.

Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter Exotic, who ran for president in 2016 and Governor of Oklahoma in 2018, was charged with two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 federal charges of animal abuse.