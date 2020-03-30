Musical Legend John Prine In Critical Condition With Covid-19

Musical legend John Prine is in critical condition in the hospital after a "sudden onset" of coronavirus symptoms. The 73- year old was taken to the hospital on Thursday and intubated Saturday night.

According to CNN, he continues to receive care but "his situation is critical".

Prine's sound is described as the "ability to speak to the everyday experience of ordinary people with a simple honesty." The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has had a nearly 50-year music career.