Musical Legend John Prine In Critical Condition With Covid-19

Musical legend John Prine is in critical condition in the hospital after a "sudden onset" of coronavirus symptoms. The 73- year old was taken to the hospital on Thursday and intubated Saturday night.

According to CNN, he continues to receive care but "his situation is critical".

Prine's sound is described as the "ability to speak to the everyday experience of ordinary people with a simple honesty." The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has had a nearly 50-year music career.

Tweets about this

DuvalTime

S S @1970sNFL Yes, say a prayer for John Prine. Another musical legend that we can’t afford to lose. 7 hours ago

RichKramerLab

Rich Kramer @BWJones Very sad to hear this. I’ve been a big fan since college days. John Prine is a musical legend who surviv… https://t.co/bjJZv3oMkN 16 hours ago

skanaplue

Steve K RT @adrienneelrod: And another musical legend, John Prine. Sending 💗🙏 16 hours ago

adrienneelrod

adrienneelrod And another musical legend, John Prine. Sending 💗🙏 https://t.co/Cj48BLIXLH 17 hours ago

jonnydonegal

Wineprone Cowboy @jamajestical Tragic news.....please not John Prine! He is one of my Heros. A total musical Legend and a fantastic… https://t.co/BXDARjhZ5N 20 hours ago

