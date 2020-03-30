Global  

Alfie Boe joins musical theatre supergroup for song in appreciation of NHS

Alfie Boe joins musical theatre supergroup for song in appreciation of NHS

Alfie Boe joins musical theatre supergroup for song in appreciation of NHS

Alfie Boe has joined a musical theatre supergroup in a rendition of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables in support of the NHS.

Members of The Barricade Boys recorded the song in their own homes, alongside Boe, Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, David Shannon, Alistair Brammer, Fra Fee and Rob Houchen, who are all former cast members of the classic West End musical.

