J&J teams up with U.S. for coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson announced it and the U.S. government will invest $1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the new coronavirus.

Johnson and Johnson said that it had selected its own lead vaccine candidate and that Human testing will begin in September with the goal of having the drug ready under an emergency use authorization early next year.

That would be far quicker than the 18-month process usually required for vaccines to be tested, approved and then manufactured.

J&J said in January it had begun working on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus, using the same technologies used to make its experimental Ebola vaccine.

Investors are betting on a win - and sent shares of JNJ solidly higher on Monday.




