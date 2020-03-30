Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release

Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release

Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release

Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release She released 'Future Nostalgia' earlier this week and has opened up about why she had to quit social media to protect her mental health and how negative comments prevented her from "being proud" of her "achievements".

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, she said: Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, she said: Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, she said: The Grammy-winner admitted it's "a massive shame" she is no longer on social media and has called on the owners of apps like Twitter and Instagram to make them a "safer space".

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, she said:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' releasing second album - #dualipaofficial @DU… 4 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' releasing second album Dua Lipa says "online criticism" made he… https://t.co/t0XHnHcgGq 11 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' releasing second album Dua Lipa says "online criticism" made he… https://t.co/tIVZAf9O5u 11 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release - Dua Lipa says "online criticism" made… https://t.co/GmZM39bH9u 23 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' releasing second album - Dua Lipa says "online criticism" made… https://t.co/jjKLICHdTK 1 day ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Dua Lipa says ‘online criticism’ made her ‘nervous’ releasing second album https://t.co/DtBS2N3HLH https://t.co/vNGsutSU0B 1 day ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' releasing second album https://t.co/OGDYtDPDK7 #RileyCamryn https://t.co/sn66lX3Tka 1 day ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' releasing second album -… https://t.co/kYgTFPOT61 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.