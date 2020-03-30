Dua Lipa says 'online criticism' made her 'nervous' about her album release She released 'Future Nostalgia' earlier this week and has opened up about why she had to quit social media to protect her mental health and how negative comments prevented her from "being proud" of her "achievements".

