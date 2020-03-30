Global  

Celebrity manicurist shows how to remove gel nails at home

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Celebrity manicurist Mei Kawajiri shows how to remove gel nails at home — and debuts a special New York Post-inspired "stay home" design.

Hi guys, I'm nails by Mei, I'm a nail artist.I create nails inspired by New York Postfont with "stay home".I've been home almost two weeks,and I'm cooking, I'm doing nails,for myself, and then on the press on tip.I've been creating so many nail art.I work with so many celebrities, models,singers, artists, and fashion brand designers.Like Marc Jacobs, Dualipa, Gigi Hadid,Bella Hadid, Rosalia, more many.I do so many different kind of nail art.Hey guys, this is how you take off gel nail polish.I'll show you how to do it.Okay, so first you need a cotton ball,and acetone, and file, and foil.Okay, so first, you have to file on top of the nail.Then, cotton ball...Put here.Like this, and just wait ten minutes.Take it off, and it's already coming off.You can just very gently, gently pick it off.And then, after that...Put some cuticle oil.




