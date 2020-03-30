Heightened security at Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam after painting theft

Security is heightened at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands Monday (March 30)after thieves took one of Vincent's paintings, 'Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring', on Sunday night in a nearby museum, the Singer Laren.

After smashing a glass door of the museum in Laren, which is closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The stolen painting has an estimated value of 5 million GBP.