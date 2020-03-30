Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post

Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post

Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post

David Geffen, faced swift backlash after he told his Instagram followers that he is "self-isolating" on his superyacht.

The billionaire posted a photo of himself on his yacht the "Rising Sun" in the Grenadines.

Many of his followers were quick to point out that his post was tone-deaf amidst the coronavirus crisis.

According to Business Insider, Geffen deleted his Instagram soon after.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoneKnightmare

#TheResistance Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his… https://t.co/kAwyUEZjK7 4 hours ago

HobdayJanet

Janet Hobday RT @indynewsmedia: Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his $590… 4 hours ago

EvilMark665

Covid 18 Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his… https://t.co/8WS4ehqUek 8 hours ago

denuribe73

Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his… https://t.co/zFbamMTBaG 8 hours ago

thatguyfromind

That Guy RT @businessinsider: Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his $59… 9 hours ago

Zioinfiltration

Hammerhead Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his… https://t.co/g7B10J6Kaj 9 hours ago

carpenterbrianj

brianjcarpenter 🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂 Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolatin… https://t.co/cOCeWe7W4y 13 hours ago

indynewsmedia

Indy News Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his… https://t.co/rooDvsUTTS 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.