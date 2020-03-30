Woman befriends neighbor's cat from afar amid quarantine

Twitter user Sian Cosgrove made a new friend during quarantine: the neighbor’s cat.

She shared the story of how she came to befriend the creature without ever leaving her home.

“What is the black [and] white cat called?” she asked the neighbors via a sign in the window.

“Walter,” they eventually replied via a sign of their own.

That wasn’t the end of Cosgrove’s interaction with Walter, however.

In response to her neighbor’s note, Cosgrove wrote, “Great name.

Walter is a handsome boy”.

Evidently, Walter the cat has an Instagram now where you can go “for all your Walter-related updates,” Cosgrove noted.

In less than 24 hours, “the cat across the road” has amassed nearly 6,000 followers